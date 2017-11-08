Warren Gatland warns depleted Wales of task lying ahead against Australia

Warren Gatland has warned his young side of the daunting challenge they must conquer if they are to end Wales's 12-match, nine-year losing run to Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

With injuries ruling out the likes of Sam Warburton, George North and Justin Tipuric, Gatland will name an inexperienced team featuring Josh Navidi, Steff Evans and Owen Williams, who have just six caps between them.

The Welsh squad were on a day off on Wednesday and Gatland took the opportunity to travel to London to promote “In the Line of Fire”, his diaries of the Lions’ summer Tour to New Zealand which is published today.

The last game the Kiwi presided over was that remarakable final Test in Auckland – the draw which resulted in a tied series - but many believe it would be an even bigger feat to inspire his youthful Dragons to a win over the in-form Wallabies. And Gatland, himself, has left them under no illusion about the scale of the task.

“We’ve trained really well this week but it’s going to be tough - they’ve had eight games, this is our first game,” Gatland said.

Wales are without George North, among others Credit: Rex features More