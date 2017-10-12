Warring Gor Mahia officials 'bury the hatchet'

Official Judith Nyangi had accused club CEO Lordvic Aduda and treasurer Sally Bolo of colluding to deduct players’ salaries

The infighting within Gor Mahia executive seems to be over after the club reorganized its operations.

Gor Mahia's Organizing Secretary, Judith Nyangi, who had accused some officials of embezzling club funds, say that things have now improved after the club abided by resolutions of the Executive Committee to cash all the gate collection before any payment is made.

“Things okay right now. Gate collection is being banked directly to the account,” Nyangi said in a post seen by Goal.

Nyangi had also alleged that club Chief Executive Lordvic Aduda and treasurer Sally Bolo were colluding to deduct players’ salaries, an allegation that Aduda denied.

“Players too have no complaints. Mike Simiyu was paid his money that was deducted.”

It seems the protagonists have now buried the hatchet at the crucial stage even as K’Ogalo prepares to corks the champagne as they are stand a chance to win a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title.

Gor Mahia will take on Mathare United in a league match on Saturday.