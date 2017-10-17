Warrington pull off Roberts coup

Tyrone Roberts is "excited to rip in and compete for some trophies" at Warrington after turning his back on Gold Coast Titans.

Warrington Wolves have pulled off a coup by signing Gold Coast Titans half-back Tyrone Roberts on a three-year deal.

The playmaker rejected a new deal with the Titans and was also linked with NRL rivals Wests Tigers, but has opted for a new challenge in Super League.

Roberts, 26, will be expected to play a key role in a new era at Warrington under fellow Australian Steve Price, who recently took over as head coach following the departure of the long-serving Tony Smith.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Warrington Wolves." Roberts said. "My family and I can't wait to get over there and start this new chapter in our lives.

"I'm excited to rip in and compete for some trophies and meet all the passionate fans.

"I'm also looking forward to working with Steve to help take my game to another level. He's well respected in Australia as a coach so it's a great opportunity for me to work alongside him."

Price said: "Tyrone Roberts is a player who I've watched closely over the past few years in the NRL. He is a natural football player who loves playing footy in all different conditions.

"Tyrone has a great understanding of the game. He is a solid defensive player with a very sound kicking game; as well as having had an 82 per cent goal-kicking success rate. Tyrone will be a great asset to Warrington Wolves."