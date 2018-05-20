Boxing: Warrington targets Frampton after Selby upset

Josh Warrington has vowed to fight Carl Frampton anywhere after shocking Lee Selby to clinch the IBF world featherweight title on Saturday.

The Leeds native delighted a raucous home crowd at Elland Road by defeating the Welshman via a split decision to become the city's first world champion.

Warrington defied the pre-fight critics who felt Selby would outbox his long-time domestic rival and the biggest surprise of the evening was that he failed to earn a unanimous victory.

A huge clash with Northern Ireland's Frampton is likely to be Warrington's next challenge, with Windsor Park the likeliest destination.

Speaking in the ring after his win, Warrington said: "I don't mind going anywhere.

"I've been a fan of Carl's over the years but I said to him I'll beat Lee Selby and we'll go to Windsor Park - we love an away day.

"First things first I need to sit down with [promoter] Frank Warren and we'll get the fight sorted."

He added in quotes reported by BBC Sport: "My heart says let's get it on, I am a big fan of Carl and it will be a big pay day!

"But I prefer the end of the year as I need some time to be a dad and let this sink in."

Frampton, in attendance at Elland Road for media duties, welcomed the prospect of facing Warrington.

"I would love to fight Josh Warrington," Frampton told BT Sport. "I would love him to come to Belfast and fight me. It was a fantastic performance.

"My next fight will be in Belfast, that's all I know."