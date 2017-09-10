Warrington Wolves agree split with Tony Smith after nine seasons

Tony Smith will leave his role as Warrington Wolves head coach after nine seasons at the end of the campaign.

Smith joined Warrington in 2009 and led them to their first Challenge Cup victory in 35 years in his first term at the helm, winning the trophy again in 2010 and 2012.

The Australian guided the Wolves to the League Leaders' Shield in 2011 and 2016, but was on the losing side in each of his three Super League Grand Final appearances – most recently going down to Wigan Warriors last year.

Warrington's fortunes changed drastically this season as they were consigned to the Qualifiers and, despite the team retaining their top-flight status with five wins from as many matches, Smith is set to move on.

"I've really enjoyed my nine years at the club and feel that it's now in the best interests of all for us to go in different directions," said Smith.

"I'd like to think that while this has been a tough year, the club has progressed in the time I've been there in many ways, on and off the field, and is now in a position that means they can go on to bigger and greater things."

Chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: "Since joining, Tony has helped transform the club and it is testimony to his time at Warrington that the club's expectations have been lifted.

"Unfortunately, things have not worked out this year, but when people reflect back on his time here I'm sure they will do so with many fond memories."

Smith's final game at the helm will come against Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on September 23.