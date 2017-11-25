Warriors break Welford Road duck at last

Josh Adams scored two tries as Worcester Warriors made history with a first win at the home of Leicester Tigers.

Worcester Warriors built spectacularly on their maiden win of the Premiership season by beating Leicester Tigers 31-27 to triumph at Welford Road for the first time in their history.

Having begun the season with seven successive defeats, the Warriors got off the mark last time out against Northampton Saints, but few could have anticipated another victory coming their way on Saturday.

Leicester came into the match on the back of six straight league wins, but two Josh Adams tries helped condemn the Tigers to a shock defeat.

Adams was one of two Worcester try-scorers in the first six minutes, along with Alafoti Faosiliva, and the wing crossed again in the 36th minute of an opening 40 that ended with the visitors two points to the good.

Jack Singleton and Ryan Mills then touched down in the second half to put Worcester out of sight, Gareth Owen's late try nothing more than a consolation for Leicester.

Elsewhere, in-form Bath needed just 18 minutes to secure a bonus point as they thumped Harlequins 38-14 at the Rec, lifting them above Leicester into fourth.

Saturday's final fixture saw Northampton follow up their loss to Worcester with a narrow 18-15 defeat at the hands of Sale Sharks.