Warriors, Cavs continue early-season struggles

The bumpy early starts to the season for the 2017 NBA finalists continued as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers both suffered home losses on Sunday.

The Cavs dropped to 3-4 to start the season after a shock 114-95 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Warriors' 115-107 loss to the Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, makes them 4-3 this season, but their situation seems far less dire than their counterparts in the East.

Trailing 92-75 coming into the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers went on a 13-2 run and looked on track to put an end to their two-game losing streak, but the Knicks retook control.

New York got 34 points from Tim Hardaway Jr. and 32 from Kristaps Porzingis, and solid performances from Enes Kanter (18 points on six of eight shooting, 12 rebounds) and Courtney Lee (15 points, 10 rebounds), while the Cleveland box score was a virtual wasteland.

For the second straight night, Kevin Love (22 points) was the sole Cavalier to break the 20-point threshold, while LeBron James was held to 16.

The Cavs are traversing the first half of the season without Isaiah Thomas, who they acquired from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade, and the lineup they are putting forth may best be described as make-shift.

The Warriors' early-season woes seem less complex. Complacency may be an issue, but it is difficult to argue that talent or chemistry are part of the problem, since all the pieces of their three-year run of success are still in place.

GIANNIS STARRING

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his torrid start to the season, with 33 points (14 for 21 from the field), 11 rebounds and five assists in the Bucks' 117-106 win at Atlanta.

Kemba Walker continued to turn heads with a 34-point, 10-assist, six-rebound performance in the Hornets' 120-113 win at home over the Magic.