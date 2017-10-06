Warriors extend winning streak, Ulster earn derby triumph

There was late drama in Bloemfontein, where Glasgow Warriors made it six Pro14 wins out of six against the Cheetahs.

Glasgow Warriors maintained their winning start to the Pro14 season with a dramatic 29-26 win over a Cheetahs side who led with just five minutes remaining.

The Scottish side were made to work hard for their sixth victory from as many matches, as the Ernst Stapelberg-inspired hosts roared into a 17-10 half-time lead in Bloemfontein.

Stapelberg scored 16 points with the boot across the whole match, with first-half tries from Sergeal Petersen and Rosko Specman leaving the Warriors' perfect record under threat.

Having touched down for the visitors in the opening 40, Callum Gibbins offered up a repeat dose to bring his side right back into an enthralling contest.

The impressive Stapelberg kicked three second-half penalties, sandwiching a converted try from Henry Pyrgos for Glasgow, to put his side two ahead going into the closing stages.

But Rob Harley's superb last-gasp try sealed a bonus-point win for the Warriors, who lead Conference A by nine points.

Ulster earned the bragging rights by winning the derby showdown with Connacht 16-8 to move back to the summit of Conference B.

Winger Jacob Stockdale's stunning try just before the hour gave the hosts breathing space for the final 20 minutes.

Elsewhere on Friday, Cardiff Blues impressed in a 43-29 success over the Dragons and Edinburgh edged out Zebre 16-15.