Warriors pair Durant, Green out of Bulls clash

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors will be without Kevin Durant and Draymond Green for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Last season's NBA Finals MVP Durant has been ruled out with an ankle injury he suffered earlier this year, while Green will be rested.

This is not a primetime game on national television so the Warriors would not be fined by the league for resting their players, which the NBA now has power to do.

As for Durant, this does beg the question how serious his ankle injury is. It is the third time this season the former Oklahoma City Thunder star has missed games due to the problem.

Durant is still averaging 24.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season.