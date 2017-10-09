Warriors seal Hiku signing after early Warrington release

After failing to settle at Super League side Warrington Wolves, Peta Hiku has been snapped up by New Zealand Warriors.

Peta Hiku has returned to the NRL with New Zealand Warriors after being granted early release by Warrington Wolves.

New Zealand international Hiku, named in the Kiwis' squad for the Rugby League World Cup, joined Warrington in June on a contract until 2019.

However, after 10 tries in 11 appearances for the Wolves, he has been allowed to sign a three-year contract in Auckland.

"We're delighted to be able to secure Peta, a player who brings us not only international experience but also a background in both the NRL and the Super League," said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"Another benefit is the working relationship he has with Stephen [Kearney, New Zealand coach] through his time with the Kiwis."

The Warriors also announced the signing of back-rower Matiu Love-Henry from Brisbane Broncos on Monday.