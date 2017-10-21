Warriors get season on right track, Cavaliers remind Bucks who's boss

The Cleveland Cavaliers reminded the Milwaukee Bucks they still have work to do in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the Milwaukee Bucks hoping to join the elite of the Eastern Conference, but they are not quite there yet as the Cleveland Cavaliers proved on Friday.

LeBron James reminded them of that with 24 points to lead the Cavs to a 116-97 victory in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was the most exciting, and possibly best, player on the court, but there was no doubt who was the better team as Cleveland systematically controlled the game with James and the three-point shooting of Kyle Korver.

Korver went six-of-eight from the floor, but five-of-six from beyond the arc, to finish with 17 points. The Cavaliers had six players finish in double figures.

In the meantime, Cleveland allowed the Bucks to have just two players score in double figures as Antetokounmpo had 34 points – to go with eight rebounds and eight assists – and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points.

"We executed the defensive plan that our coaches gave us," James said following the game. "The results were us getting a big win on the road."

As for the Golden State Warriors, the defending champions got down big early to the New Orleans Pelicans. They trailed 21-6 in the first quarter, but they figured some things out and came back for a 128-120 victory to get their first win of the season.

Klay Thompson led the way with 33 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including a seven-of-12 night from beyond the arc.

VUCEVIC SHINES FOR ORLANDO

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic scored 44 points on 17-of-22 shooting and added 12 rebounds and three assists in the Magic's 126-121 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He joined Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only Magic players ever with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in the same game.