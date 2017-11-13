Warriors star Curry questionable for Magic clash

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry suffered a right thigh contusion during Saturday's 135-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Stephen Curry was ruled questionable by reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors ahead of Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Two-time MVP Curry suffered a right thigh contusion during Saturday's 135-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry posted 22 points in 30 minutes of action against the 76ers.

After losing two of their first three games, the Warriors have since rattled off nine wins in their last 10 games, including six consecutive victories.

Curry is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

The 29-year-old has scored 20-plus points in all but one game.