Warriors stay perfect in Pro14 as Connacht and Ospreys prevail

The Ospreys and Connacht claimed much-needed Pro14 victories as Glasgow Warriors made it seven wins from seven with a routine home triumph.

Glasgow Warriors maintained their perfect start to the Pro14 season on Friday, thumping Southern Kings 43-13 to record a seventh win from as many matches.

The Warriors had suffered defeat in successive European Champions Cup matches since their last taste of league action, but were expected to get back to winning ways against opponents yet to record a competition victory.

And so it proved as Conference A front-runners Glasgow ran in seven tries to prevail comfortably and earn a bonus point.

Andrew Conway's red card proved costly for Munster in a 20-16 defeat at Connacht.

Conway was sent off in the 61st minute with the two teams level at 13-13 after catching Jack Carty in the head with an elbow.

Although a JJ Hanrahan penalty put 14-man Munster, who had led 10-0, in front four minutes later, Connacht soon capitalised on their numerical advantage and earned only their second win of the season courtesy of a fine solo try from Tom Farrell.

In the Welsh derby at the Liberty Stadium, the Ospreys claimed a first win since the opening week of the season, beating the Dragons 28-14.

Dan Biggar, Sam Parry, Brendon Leonard and Ma'afu Fia went over for the Ospreys, but the victors were dealt a blow when wing Keelan Giles suffered a serious-looking injury in the second half.