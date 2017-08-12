Waruru leads race for Golden Boot

With only one goal in the last three games for the soldiers, Waruru is still five goals clear ahead of the closest chase pack

Ulinzi Stars striker, Stephen Waruru is still leading the Kenyan Premier League top scorers chart.

Waruru, though has scored only once in the last three games for the soldiers, is still five goals clear ahead of the closest chasing pack.

Nakumatt FC striker, Kepha Aswani, his Posta Rangers’ counterpart Dennis Mukaisi and Ezekiel Okare of Sofapaka, all have six goals as they keep pace with the leader.

Gor Mahia’s Jacques Tuyisenge, Michael Madoya (Zoo), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), John Mwita (Chemelil Sugar) and Shami Kibwana of Thika United are just a goal behind the chasing pack, same as former AFC Leopards Gilbert Fiamenyo who has since left the local league.