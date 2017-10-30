Washington Nationals hire Dave Martinez as new manager

Dave Martinez helped the Chicago Cubs win a World Series in 2016 and has now taken over at the Washington Nationals.

The Washington Nationals have hired Dave Martinez as their new manager, the team announced Monday.

Martinez, who served as Joe Maddon's bench coach at the Chicago Cubs from 2015 after holding the same job with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 until 2014, has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth.

Dusty Baker was let go by the Nats after finishing his initial two-year contract with back-to-back NL East titles and NL Division Series losses.

"We are delighted to bring Dave aboard and excited about what he will bring to our clubhouse and our dugout," Nationals owner Ted Lerner said in a release.

"We have been very clear about our goals as an organisation and we feel confident we've found the right man to help us reach them."

Martinez was a major league outfielder from 1986 until 2001, including three and a half seasons with the Montreal Expos before they moved to Washington D.C.

Martinez inherits a team trying to get over the hump to reach the World Series and will try to use his experience with the Cubs to earn success with the Nats.