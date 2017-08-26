Washington Spirit's Ordega returns to training after injury setback

The forward returned to training with the Spirit after recovering from a knee injury she picked in a United States' women topflight encounter

Nigeria international Francisca Ordega has recovered from her six-week long knee injury and she is back to training with Washington Spirit.

The Spirit forward had undergone an arthroscopic surgery on her right knee following an injury during her side's 2-2 draw against Orlando Pride in July.

But the 23-year-old has announced her exciting return via a post on her Instagram account having fitness training.

In her absence, James Gabarra's ladies have only managed a win in six consecutive games, which is 4-1 away victory over Sky Blue early August.

Before the injury blow, the Super Falcons star had scored four goals and made three assists in 12 appearances and she is expected to return against Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.