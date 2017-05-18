Wasiu Jimoh aims improvement at Shooting Stars

The young winger reveals he hopes to improve at the Oluyole Warriors as the campaign restarts this weekend

New signing Wasiu Jimoh says he hopes to continue growing at Shooting Stars.

The 20-year-old rejoined the Oluyole Warriors from FC IfeanyiUbah having previously had a brief stint with the team during the 2014/15 season.

"The objective is to win every game and keep progressing forward," Jimoh told Goal.

"Personally, I want to continue learning and growing as an athlete. The squad looks good, there are no stars, we're all stars.

"The most important thing is the desire and relying on ourselves and the fans. We're going to have a great time in the second round of the campaign," he concluded.

Shooting Stars head into the concluding part of the season battling to avoid relegation as they occupy the 18th spot, having garnered a paltry 22 points from 19 games.