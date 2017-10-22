Wasps 41 Harlequins 10: Hosts claim win they hope can kick-start season
Wasps have finally rolled back the stone on their season, rising from the depths of five successive defeats to kick-start their European campaign as well as hopefully inject some much-needed momentum into their Premiership performances on the back on this morale-boosting bonus point win.
Josh Bassett’s try 12 minutes from time sealed the deal on that front, a much-needed fillip after so much recent hardship, Christian Wade getting his second moments later to add a much-appreciated flourish to the scoreboard. Wasps had too much punch, too much gumption and in No.8, Nathan Hughes, too much on-the-move power to be resisted.
In the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola, Hughes’ dominant display would have been heartening news for the watching England head coach, Eddie Jones. The 26-year-old was a menace all over the field, swatting aside opponents with disdain, creating havoc in attack, scoring one try and proving to be a rock in defence, smashing an opponent into touch on the stroke of half-time, much to the ire of ‘Quins prop, Joe Marler, who took exception to the celebrations and had to be kept in check by referee, Mathieu Raynal.
Marler didn’t use the interval to find inner calm and was dispatched to the sin-bin ten minutes later for a swinging elbow towards the head of Wasps’ lock, Will Rowlands, who was clinging illegally on to the leg of the prop.
Even so, given his side’s difficulties, with wing, Marland Yarde withdrawn before kick-off after turning up late for the captain’s run training session, Marler’s actions were ill-advised. There will be an edgy wait to see if the citing officer wants to take any matters further. Marler has been in terrific form and is pushing for a start this autumn, especially if Lions prop, Mako Vunipola, is rested.
Quins’ woes were compounded when highly-regarded summer signing, centre Francis Saili, who scored within seconds of coming on in the 60th minute in what was only his second appearance following injury, was knocked senseless when mistiming his tackle on Joe Launchbury. There were only 47 seconds remaining but there was a 12 minute hold-up as Saili was attended to and stretchered from the field in a neck-brace. Saili was reported to have regained consciousness.
La Rochelle are pace-setters in this pool but now that Wasps have stirred they will relish going head-to-head with the French upstarts in the back-to-back fixtures in December. Even though there is far more to come from them to reach the heights of last season, this did have the feel of a pivotal performance for Wasps, a defiant, backs-against-the-wall showing that will serve them well. It gives them succour and, more importantly, it gives them hope.
“The heart, the passion, the physicality were there in abundance,” said Wasps’ captain, lock Joe Launchbury. “We knew we had to get a result.”
Harlequins had already won here in the league, inflicting on Wasps their first defeat at the Ricoh in almost three years, but there was little prospect of the one-time London rivals emulating that significant deed. Quins were clinging on to their own European hopes after suffering at the substantial hands of Pool One leaders, La Rochelle at the Stoop last weekend. Qualification will be an uphill task from here, a grave disappointment for them after three years outside the elite level of Europe.
“We conceded points too easily,” said Harlequins’ director of rugby, John Kingston. “This is now a big test of our character.”
Wasps did not waste any time in showing their intent with two tries in the first seven minutes. Hughes had already made his mark when handing-off England colleague, Chris Robshaw, and carried on in that barnstorming vein when thundering round the front of a lineout past a leaden-footed Danny Care to put his own scrum-half, Dan Robson, over the try-line.
Two minutes later, Harlequins fly-half, Marcus Smith, had a kick charged down near the Wasps 22 by Jimmy Gopperth, the ball having been toed upfield by Elliot Daly and although Smith made a valiant effort to get back, it was Wade who latched on to it to score. That wham-bam opening set the tone. When Mike Brown was yellow-carded in the 31st minute for a deliberate knock-on when Wasps were on the attack, it put further strain on Harlequins. Wasps took due advantage with a driven-over try from hooker, Ashley Johnson, immediately thereafter.
Saili’s try on the hour was a lone moment of bright news for Harlequins, while tries from Bassett and Wade sent the crowd home much happier than they had been the last time Harlequins had been in town.