Wasps 41 Harlequins 10: Hosts claim win they hope can kick-start season

Wasps have finally rolled back the stone on their season, rising from the depths of five successive defeats to kick-start their European campaign as well as hopefully inject some much-needed momentum into their Premiership performances on the back on this morale-boosting bonus point win.

Josh Bassett’s try 12 minutes from time sealed the deal on that front, a much-needed fillip after so much recent hardship, Christian Wade getting his second moments later to add a much-appreciated flourish to the scoreboard. Wasps had too much punch, too much gumption and in No.8, Nathan Hughes, too much on-the-move power to be resisted.

In the absence of the injured Billy Vunipola, Hughes’ dominant display would have been heartening news for the watching England head coach, Eddie Jones. The 26-year-old was a menace all over the field, swatting aside opponents with disdain, creating havoc in attack, scoring one try and proving to be a rock in defence, smashing an opponent into touch on the stroke of half-time, much to the ire of ‘Quins prop, Joe Marler, who took exception to the celebrations and had to be kept in check by referee, Mathieu Raynal.

Marler didn’t use the interval to find inner calm and was dispatched to the sin-bin ten minutes later for a swinging elbow towards the head of Wasps’ lock, Will Rowlands, who was clinging illegally on to the leg of the prop.

Even so, given his side’s difficulties, with wing, Marland Yarde withdrawn before kick-off after turning up late for the captain’s run training session, Marler’s actions were ill-advised. There will be an edgy wait to see if the citing officer wants to take any matters further. Marler has been in terrific form and is pushing for a start this autumn, especially if Lions prop, Mako Vunipola, is rested.