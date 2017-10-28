Wasps' revival gathers pace, Sarries return to Premiership summit

There were Premiership wins for Wasps, Saracens and Harlequins on Saturday, even though the latter conceded six tries to Worcester Warriors.

A resurgent Wasps side turned on the style to beat Northampton Saints 38-22 in the Premiership as Saracens predictably moved back to the top of the table on Saturday.

Wasps had ended a five-match losing streak last time out with a morale-boosting thrashing of Harlequins in the European Champions Cup and built on that win by running in four tries at Franklin's Gardens.

Northampton led 8-6 when Ahsee Tuala went over in the 18th minute, but the visitors were ahead by the interval and then surged clear to win with a degree of comfort - Christian Wade, Ashley Johnson, Josh Bassett and Juan de Jongh all helping themselves to tries.

Having been briefly replaced as league leaders by Exeter Chiefs, who edged out Sale Sharks on Friday, Saracens reclaimed top spot by thumping strugglers London Irish 44-13.

The Exiles proved competitive in a first half featuring just one try from Mako Vunipola, but Saracens easily claimed a bonus point, crossing on five further occasions after the break.

Saturday's other fixture proved a thriller, Harlequins beating Worcester Warriors 41-35 despite being out-scored six tries to five by the Premiership's winless bottom club. Jono Lance set up three first-half tries for Worcester, but was also guilty of several missed conversions.