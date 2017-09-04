New Wasps deal for England and Lions star Daly

Elliot Daly has committed his future to Wasps by signing a contract extension with the Premiership club.

The versatile back has risen to international prominence in recent seasons, starting all three of the British and Irish Lions' Tests in New Zealand following a string of impressive performances for England.

Daly, 24, has been nominated for European Player of the Year in the past two seasons and has racked up 157 appearances for Wasps since making his debut as an 18-year-old in 2010.

Only James Haskell and Joe Simpson have made more appearances in the current squad.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my contract with Wasps," Daly - capped 13 times by England - told the club's official website.

"In some ways it seems like yesterday that I made my Wasps debut. In other ways, when you think of the progress we've made as a club and squad over the past five years in climbing from 11th to first at the end of the regular season, it feels like a lifetime ago.

"The great thing about this squad is that many of us have grown up together. We've been through some tough times and have started to enjoy some much better times.

"Dai [Young] trusted us to go out and show what we could do back then and we're seeing the benefits of that backing now."

Director of rugby Young added: "Elliot is an integral member of our squad and it is fantastic for the club that he has signed a contract extension with us. Despite his relatively young years, he already has a wealth of experience.

"He has consistently been one of our standout players over recent seasons and has seized every opportunity that has come his way on the back of those performances. I was really pleased for him that he was able to show everyone exactly what he's capable of at the very highest level during the Lions tour.

"Elliot is one of the key leaders in the group and the exciting thing is there is still so much to come from him. He isn't even 25 yet, but he has really matured as a player and a person over the last couple of seasons and the best is yet to come.

"As a director of rugby, I was also pleased that Elliot committed to the club with a season still to run on his current contract.

"We're not daft, we know a player of his class would have topped a number of clubs' lists when January came around, but Elliot believes in the potential of our squad and is happy that this is a place where he will continue to produce his best rugby."

The length of Daly's new agreement has not been officially disclosed, but is reported to take him through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.