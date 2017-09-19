Rugby Union: Wasps dealt blow as Cipriani ruled out for 12 weeks

Danny Cipriani is set to miss 12 weeks of Wasps' campaign after tearing a medial ligament in his knee against Harlequins.

Wasps' early-season momentum was dealt a massive blow on Tuesday with the news that Danny Cipriani will miss three months with a knee injury.

Dai Young's side made an impressive start to the Premiership campaign, with two wins from their first two matches before Sunday's loss to Harlequins.

That 24-21 reverse also ended Wasps' 20-game unbeaten run at the Ricoh Arena, and Cipriani's injury provides a further set-back.

Cipriani received treatment on the pitch during the clash and went for further tests on Tuesday.

"Danny Cipriani sustained a medial ligament tear (knee) against Harlequins and has seen a specialist this afternoon," a Wasps statement read.

"Unfortunately, it is anticipated that he will be out for approximately 8-12 weeks."

A three-month lay-off means Cipriani is unlikely to feature again until December, and leaves Wasps hoping Jimmy Gopperth can make a quick recovery from the knock that saw him miss the Quins game.

And Cipriani was not the only casualty from the defeat, with back row Alex Rieder dislocating his shoulder and locks James Gaskell and Kearnan Myall suffering hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.