Wasps leave it late to seal Premiership win over Worcester

Tries from Willie Le Roux and Josh Bassett gave Wasps a flattering Premiership victory over Worcester Warriors.

Wasps scored two tries in the final 13 minutes as they battled to what ended up being a flattering 24-10 victory over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

With the scores locked at 10-10 heading into the final stages, Willie Le Roux and Josh Bassett made the difference as Dai Young's side made it two wins from two in the Premiership.

Marcus Watson scored his first try for the visitors midway through the opening period when he latched onto his own grubber kick, with Jimmy Gopperth adding a conversion to his prior penalty for a 10-point lead.

READ MORE: Aaron Smith to be recalled for All Blacks-Springboks Test

Replacement prop Biyi Aiyo rolled over the line to reduce the deficit before the break and Sam Oliver's penalty levelled things up in the 56th minute.

Oliver saw a potential three-pointer from the tee come back off the upright after the hour-mark, and Wasps quickly punished him when full-back Le Roux finished a sweeping move to the left.

Danny Cipriani's majestic chip in behind the Warriors defence was dotted down by Bassett with three minutes remaining, but Wasps had left it too late to complete a second bonus-point victory.