Wasps rest Lions star Daly amid burnout fears

Wasps are looking at the bigger picture with Elliot Daly, who will be given time to rest after touring New Zealand with the Lions.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young has confirmed Elliot Daly will miss the start of the Premiership season as he recovers from a demanding schedule.

Daly toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions after another influential campaign for Wasps and England.

Wasps host Sale Sharks in their first game of the Premiership season a week on Saturday, but Young has revealed that the versatile Daly will not feature for the time being.

"Everyone has to have five weeks off, whether they play club, international or whatever," he said.

"We think Elliot needs a rest, really, otherwise he is not going to last the season.

"He had a fantastic season last season, playing a lot of rugby for us as well as international rugby. You've got to look after the players.

"But it's easy for me to say that because we've only got one player [in that situation]. It could maybe be a different position if we had five or six."

Wasps were beaten by Exeter Chiefs in last season's play-off final.