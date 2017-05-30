Wasps sign De Jongh as Beale replacement

With Kurtley Beale moving back to Waratahs, Wasps have brought in Stormers and South Africa centre Juan De Jongh.

Wasps have signed South Africa international Juan De Jongh from Stormers as they prepare for life after Kurtley Beale.

De Jongh, who has made 19 appearances for the Springboks, will link up with the Premiership runners-up at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season.

Wasps will hope the 29-year-old centre, a bronze medal winner with the Blitzboks at Rio 2016, can help add vital experience to the squad with Beale returning to Australia with Waratahs.

"We are really pleased to have Juan coming on board next season. He has a good eye for a gap and plenty of pace which makes him dangerous in attack, while he also has strong organisational skills in defence," said Wasps director of rugby Dai Young.

"Juan's international experience and his ability to play 12 and 13 will also benefit the squad, with Kurtley [Beale] returning to Australia to further his Wallaby career, Nick [De Luca] retiring and Alapati [Leiua] moving to Bristol.

"Juan and Gaby Lovobalavu's arrival will add to the talented group of centres we have at the club."

De Jongh said: "I can't wait to play for such an amazing club as Wasps in the Premiership and am relishing the ultimate challenge that lies ahead. Wasps has an incredible pedigree and some phenomenal players, and working with everyone there is going to help me improve my game.

"Hopefully I can add some experience and energy to an already well-established and talented side and hopefully we can start pushing towards European and Premiership success. I am 100 per cent focused on what I want to achieve on the field next season and can't wait to get started."