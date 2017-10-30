Wasps sign Springbok Carr as cover

Wasps have signed South Africa forward Nizaam Carr on a short-term deal as injury cover.

Carr, who won the Currie Cup with Western Province last weekend, made his full international debut in 2014 and has won five caps for the Springboks.

The Stormers loose forward was not selected by Allister Coetzee for the forthcoming internationals against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

"We are pleased to be able to bring a player with international experience like Nizaam into the squad to bolster our back-row options," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"Having lost Alex Rieder to a dislocated shoulder and with Ashley Johnson no longer being a back-row option due to injuries at hooker, we have become pretty threadbare in that area.

"Nizaam has a strong reputation for his defence, athleticism and linking play and I'm sure he will prove himself a valuable addition to the squad even on a short-term basis."