Wasps squeeze past defiant Tigers with late try to reach Premiership final

Josh Bassett's late try sent Wasps into their first Aviva Premiership final for nine years as they edged out Leicester Tigers 21-20 at the Ricoh Arena.

Jimmy Gopperth and Willie Le Roux sent Bassett into the corner with two minutes to play, to end the ever-dogged Leicester's stubborn resistance.

Wasps will face Exeter - who saw off Saracens with a late try of their own - in next weekend's Premiership final, returning to the league's Twickenham trophy showdown for the first time since 2008.

But boss Dai Young's side may have to face the obdurate Chiefs without star man Kurtley Beale after the Australia flyer limped off with a leg problem.

The Wallabies star will do everything to recover for the final though, for one more Wasps match before heading back Down Under.

Beale grabbed Wasps' first score as they led early on but Leicester drew level at 13-13 courtesy of Peter Betham's score.

Telusa Veainu's second-half try for the Tigers left Wasps throwing everything at a madcap recovery, with Bassett just finding time to turn the tide.

Leicester captain Tom Youngs was unable to cap a testing few weeks by guiding his side to the final but was lauded by both sets of supporters, all aware his wife Tiffany has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The Tigers' bravery and granite grit so nearly trumped Wasps' fluent back play, but in the end the hosts had it - but only just.

Young had ordered Wasps' marquee players to earn their hefty wages in knockout rugby, and his two star turns quickly set about that task.

Wasps quickly turned a bludgeoning catch-and-drive into a rapier finish, Beale and Le Roux conjuring a sumptuous one-two for the game's first try.

Springbok flyer Le Roux's fine floated inside ball returned the favour after Beale had set him loose, and the Wallabies full-back slid home for the score.

Gopperth added the conversion to his second-minute penalty, leaving Wasps 10-0 to the good inside 10 minutes.

Two quickfire Burns penalties and a riposte from the tee from Gopperth put the hosts 13-6 ahead in the second quarter, but finally the Tigers' backline purred.

Burns' superlative miss-two cut-pass proved enough to catch Christian Wade in no-man's land and send wing Betham in at the left corner.

Danny Cipriani took a heavy hit from Dom Barrow at a ruck in the build-up to that score, but television match official (TMO) David Grashoff ruled out any foul play.

