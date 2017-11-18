Wasps sting Falcons, Warriors off the mark

A recent run of good Premiership form continued for Wasps as they saw off Newcastle Falcons, while Worcester Warriors finally won.

Wasps dispatched Newcastle Falcons 40-10 in the Premiership on Saturday thanks to a brace of first-half tries from Christian Wade, as Worcester Warriors recorded their first win of the season.

Wade touched down out wide twice in the first 10 minutes of the match at Ricoh Arena, Jimmy Gopperth converting the wing's second score.

Kyle Eastmond added a third just three minutes later in what was his first appearance since rupturing his Achilles in February.

Newcastle's Toby Flood sent over a penalty and added the extras to Sean Robinson's try to make it 19-10 going into the break.

But the hosts then pulled clear in a second half that saw the Falcons held scoreless.

James Haskell, Gabiriele Lovobalavu and Joshua Bassett each went over and Gopperth converted all three tries as Wasps recorded their fourth victory from eight attempts this season.

Earlier, a Bryce Heem hat-trick powered Worcester to a drought-breaking 30-15 victory at home to Northampton Saints.

Wing Heem touched down twice in the space of 11 minutes in the first half, Jono Lance converting the second to go with an earlier penalty that had cancelled out Stephen Myler's opening score.

Lance sent over another three-pointer four minutes into the second half and Warriors took firm control of the contest with the pick of the tries in the 48th minute.

Josh Adams started and finished a move that began inside his own half and finished following a sharp exchange of passes with Chris Pennell.

Saints responded with tries from Ben Foden and Jamie Gibson, threatening to make it a nervy finish for the hosts.

But Heem capped off the victory by completing his hat-trick in the 80th minute, Pennell converting as Rob Horne was dismissed for a tip tackle in the build-up to the try.