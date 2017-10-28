How to watch the Anthony Joshua fight: TV channel and live stream details

Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam at Friday's weigh-In - Action Images via Reuters

It may not be the opponent we were expecting, but the excitement is palpable as Anthony Joshua gets in the ring for his first fight since April on Saturday night. He is up against Carlos Takam in Cardiff where a capacity crowd at the Principality Stadium will be watching on as Joshua defends his IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight titles.

Here's how you can follow the fight at home.

What TV channel will it be on?

The fight is being shown on Sky Box Office in the UK, which is on channel 491 for standard definition and channel 492 for high definition.

How much will it cost to watch?

In the UK the fight will cost viewers £19.95 or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers.

Joshua in training earlier this month Credit: Action Images via Reuters More

How to watch the fight in the UK?

For those with Sky: