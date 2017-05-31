WATCH: I'd go to the end of the earth for it - Celebrating women's football

Women’s football isn’t celebrated enough. For the UEFA Women's Champions League Final, Mastercard built something to tackle this

With the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final this week, it seems a fitting opportunity to celebrate the game.

To giants of the sport meet in Cardiff on Thursday when Lyon clash with local rivals PSG.

Lyon have been the dominant force across Europe this season, eclipsing everyone in the men’s game with a remarkable campaign that saw them average nearly five goals per game as they galloped to a domestic title winning 21 of the 22 matches, and conceding just six goals.

Celebrating women's football Look at what they built to celebrate women’s football during the #UWCLFinal! Posted by Goal.com on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

The mighty PSG, led by Brazil star Cristiane are certainly capable of stopping the Lyon freight train, however.

On Thursday, the continent will come together to celebrate the women’s game. And Mastercard are as passionate about women’s football as anyone.

Believing the sport overall isn’t being celebrated enough, they built something do exactly that.

Just how far would you go for your team? MasterCard want all UEFA Champions League fans to join the debate on social using the #MadnessOrPriceless hashtag!