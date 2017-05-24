WATCH: 'Europa League clash with Man Utd is coming at perfect time for Ajax' - Edgar Davids

Edgar Davids knows a thing or two about lifting European silverware with Ajax. More importantly, he knows a thing or two about doing so as a youngster.

The iconic midfielder was a driving force for one of the great European sides of all time, Ajax '95. He lifted the continent's most coveted prize at just 22-years-old - the average age of the current side.

The Amsterdam outfit have surged into this season's UEFA Europa League final with one of the youngest squads in history, toppling Lyon 4-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals.

"1995 was very different, now nobody expected this team to win, it all happened very suddenly," Davids told Goal when comparing the journey of his old side to that of the current team.

"In '95 we were already unbeaten in Europe, we played against great teams and were already playing some good football. For the current side, it just came in the last couple of months and I like that it seems like perfect timing for them."

Peter Bosz's exhilarating young side will meet competition heavyweights Manchester United in Wednesday's showpiece in Stockholm. Jose Mourinho's men represent an intimidating challenge but one Davids sees, above all else, as an opportunity.

"It's a great opportunity because if they were playing against a lesser known team and lost, then people would not rate them as highly," he said.

The current Ajax squad is led by the likes of Kasper Dolberg, Matthijs de Ligt, Bertrand Traore, Davinson Sanchez, Amin Younes, Jairo Riedewald, Davy Klaassen and Justin Kluivert, son of Patrick. Not one of them is older than 24.

"It will change their lives if they win, but if they play well and don't win, their future will still be bright," added Davids, of a group with more than a few similarities with the side in which he starred. More important than anything, though, is upholding the Ajax way.

"Ajax play mostly 4-3-3, that is different to many other systems. It's very attacking, when you play for Ajax you are under a lot of pressure, because the Ajax way is not only about winning but the way you win, you have to win in style, with attacking football, attractive football," said Davids.

"That's hard because you cannot buy certain players, you have to really develop them. Sometimes you are lucky and can buy players, but most of the time the players that can play at that level are not there or are very expensive.

"So that's why you have to have young players that you can mould or develop for those positions," he added.

Ajax have moulded those young stars in spectacular fashion, going the extra mile to uphold a famous identity. And having done so, European glory awaits.

