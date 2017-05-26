WATCH: 'PSG's ambition is taking the club to the top of Europe' - Draxler

The night of March 8 still hangs heavily, but Julian Draxler is able to put it into perspective.

The German attacker, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in January, wasn't on the field when the chaos unfolded that evening at the Camp Nou. He'd played the opening 75 minutes, departing shortly after Edinson Cavani had seemingly put the game beyond Barcelona in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Twenty minutes later: Disaster!

"Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong," Draxler told Goal of that extraordinary night in Catalonia. "[But] we can't forget the first leg."

It's a simple point but also a significant one. PSG might had gone crashing out in spectacular fashion, but Barcelona's record comeback was only possible because the French giants had pushed them there in the first place, dominating the first leg in Paris and looking like one of the most lethal clubs in Europe.

Coupled with the club's ambition, Draxler says it's proof that has PSG are heading for the top.

"This club has so much ambition," he said. "They want to win the Champions League with all its might, and it does everything to try and achieve that: new players, a new training ground.

"The club really wants it. I think you can see from the players we have that we are developing into one of the best clubs in Europe - maybe we already are one of them.

"That’s why I'm here and that’s how I see the club."

The 23-year-old has made a strong start to life at Parc des Princes. In a predominantly left-sided role in the PSG attack, Draxler tallied 10 goals in just half a season and believes there's more to come as he grows increasingly comfortable in his new surrounds.

"For me personally, after half a season with hopefully two titles, I can say it’s been a good start," he said.

"I've come here in the middle of the season. I believe in my first full season we will end up winning all three national titles and hopefully take a step forward in the Champions League."

Watch the video above for the interview with Julian Draxler.