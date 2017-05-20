WATCH: Baddrol's FA Cup final thoughts and the impact of TCH's departure

Baddrol Bakhtiar told Goal that his Kedah team is ready to go out and claim their first FA Cup triumph since 2008.

The midfielder also expressed his vote of confidence in Syawal Nordin should the centre back be asked to deputise for the injured Zac Anderson.

Baddrol also spoke about how the team was affected by the uncertainties surrounding Tan Cheng Hoe last month, which led to their downturn in form but he's confident that they have turned the ship around and are heading on the right course now.

Watch the full video below. (Video language is in BM)