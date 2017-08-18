WATCH: Can Chelsea bounce back to prolong Spurs' Wembley woes?

Antonio Conte's reigning Premier League champions will hope to put their opening-day misery behind them against the side they beat to the title

The Premier League returns this weekend after a thrilling start to the season that produced no less than 31 goals in the opening round of fixtures.

And all eyes will be on Wembley, where last season’s runners-up Tottenham host reigning champions Chelsea.

After their stunning 2-3 home defeat to Burnley, Antonio Conte’s side are hoping to avoid becoming the first top-flight champions to lose their first two opening games since Aston Villa in 1981.

Key to their hopes will be keeping Harry Kane at bay. He has hit 18 goals in 21 London derbies since 2015, but has curiously never scored a Premier League goal in August.

Elsewhere, Manchester City host Everton hoping that Sergio Aguero can end his run of six Premier League games against the Toffees to avenge their 4-0 defeat last season – the biggest of Pep Guardiola’s managerial career.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be trying to end a goalscoring run when they face Crystal Palace, with former Red Christian Benteke having hit three goals in his last three games against his old club.

Victory would mean Palace would be the first team since 1935 to win four consecutive away matches at Anfield.

