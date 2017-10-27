WATCH: Contenders - Man Utd and Tottenham to battle for title credentials

Locked on points but trailing Premier League leaders Manchester City by five, Saturday's lunch time kick-off is likely to be imperative for both sides

The Premier League returns this weekend with a clash of the title contenders as Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

The two sides are locked on 20 points and joint-second in the table, five behind leaders Manchester City, and the clash is likely to tell us much about the respective sides’ title credentials.

United are out to record a sixth-consecutive home league win without conceding for the first time since March 2010, while victory for Spurs would give them consecutive league victories against the Red Devils for the first time since April 1990.

Key to the visitors’ hopes will be Harry Kane’s ability to overcome a hamstring injury. The England international has scored 29 league goals in 2017 so far - just seven off the all-time record in a calendar year, set by Alan Shearer in 1995.

Pep Guardiola’s City, meanwhile, will hope to extend their lead over at least one of the chasing duo by building on their record of 11 consecutive victories over West Brom.

Runaway leaders City have set the pace with 25 points from nine matches, their joint-best points return at this stage of a Premier League season.

Ninth-placed Liverpool will hope to get their season back on track against Huddersfield, with Jurgen Klopp’s side safe in the knowledge that they have lost only one of their last 42 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides.

Who will handle the pressure?

