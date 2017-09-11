WATCH: Dreams do come true - Bale and kids recreate UEFA Champions League goal

The UEFA Champions League begins in earnest this week as the group stage kicks off with some mouth-watering ties.

And to celebrate the extension of their partnership with UEFA, Nissan and three-time UCL winner Gareth Bale reminded us all that dreams do come true.

The Real Madrid star joined a group of lucky youngsters to recreate his most famous moment from Europe’s elite club competition, when he headed what was effective the trophy-winning goal against rivals Atletico in the 2014 final.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Nissan are offering fans the chance to see Bale in action against his old club, Tottenham Hotspur, when Madrid meet Spurs in this season’s competition.

#TooExcitedTo think about anything other than the UEFA Champions League? Click here to comment and get a chance to win tickets to see an amazing game. Ready?