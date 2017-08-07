WATCH: Drogba scores stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising

The former Chelsea legend scored an absolutely brilliant set-piece for his new club on Sunday

He may be nearing 40 years of age, but Didier Drogba is as strong as ever.

Bet on the MLS

The Chelsea and Ivory Coast great scored a stunning free-kick for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday.

Since joining the Rising as a player and co-owner in April, Drogba had scored four goals.

But the 39-year-old took his tally to five with a bullet of a set-piece in the 13th minute to leave LA Galaxy's reserve goalkeeper Clement Diop helpless as the ball riffled into the top corner of the net.

Age is clearly just a number, and class is certainly permanent.