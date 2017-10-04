Watch out for the flask! Peru take own water supply to Argentina ahead of key World Cup qualifier

Peru are leaving nothing to chance ahead of their massive World Cup qualifier away to Argentina, even bringing their own water supply for the duration of the trip!

The Inca take on their South American rivals at Boca Juniors' Bombonera this Thursday, with both sides looking to strengthen their chances of making Russia with a win.

Argentina currently occupy fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings and would face a play-off if things remain unchanged, while Peru hold the last automatic spot by virtue of goals scored over Jorge Sampaoli's men.

And with just one game remaining after Thursday's clash, Peru will not even drink Argentine water in order to avoid any unforeseen consequences.

"We will take our own water, that is right," team doctor Jorge Alva told reporters prior to leaving for Buenos Aires.

"Previously food poisoning from drinking water in other countries was common, now hotels have a better name.

"But in any case we are taking precautions."

The story brings back memories of a notorious tale dating back to the 1990 World Cup and a tense quarter-final meeting between Argentina and Brazil, a match infamous for what has been dubbed 'Bilardo's flask' after then-coach Carlos Bilardo.

During a water break early in the game Brazil left-back Branco drank from a flask offered to him by the Albiceleste technical staff, which had allegedly been spiked with rohypnol, and caused an adverse effect on his performance.

Diego Maradona, who set up Claudio Caniggia for that game's only goal, claimed years later that the legend was true, and that Branco had been spiked with the tranquilizer notorious for its use in date rape crimes.

"Someone put rohypnol in there and everything kicked off," the Argentina idol told TyC Sports in 2004.

"I was saying 'drink up, drink up Valdito', then Branco came over and downed it all. Then he took some free kicks and was falling over.

"After the game, the two buses were together. Branco looked at me through the window and pointed me out as the one to blame, I made gestures to him that I had nothing to do with it. Branco played in Italy and we got on well, after that we never spoke again."