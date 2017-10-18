WATCH: My GOTW – The best early goals in UEFA Champions League history

The series continues with a look at two of the greatest early strikes the European stage has ever witnessed — but which do you think was the best?

The UEFA Champions League has produced some of the greatest goals in football history – and some arrived strikingly early.

Last year Gareth Bale ensured Real Madrid were faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt when they travelled to Legia, the Welshman firing home an unstoppable strike inside the first minute.

But was it better than Alexandre Pato’s versus Barcelona?

There were just 18 seconds on the clock in 2011 when then-Milan striker Pato picked up in midfield and flicked on the afterburners, searing through Barcelona's high-press before a cool finish that shocked the Camp Nou.

Ahead of this week's UEFA Champions League action we're looking at some of the earliest strikes ever seen in the competition! Which one do you prefer?

