WATCH: Can Harry Kane end his August duck?

The England international will be desperate to net against Burnley and end his run of failing to score in the opening month of the Premier League

After a thrilling first two matchdays, the Premier League returns this weekend.

And there are some big fish to fry. All eyes will be on Tottenham's Harry Kane on Sunday when he returns to Wembley Stadium desperate to break his August duck.

Kane has now had 34 shots across 12 Premier League matches in August without scoring.

Can Kane end his August duck? Can Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane end his August Premier League duck? Posted by Goal.com on Friday, August 25, 2017

Spurs and Kane were upset last weekend as they went down 2-1 to Chelsea, who face an Everton side hoping to see Wayne Rooney net in his third consecutive league outing for the first time since 2016.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 22 matches against Everton, but Ronald Koeman’s side will be buoyed by their 1-1 draw at Manchester City last time out.

And it is City who will kick-off the action this weekend, hoping to continue a run of four wins over Bournemouth with an aggregate score of 15-1.

The big match of the week rounds off the action on Sunday when Liverpool host Arsenal in a fixture that has produced no less than 17 goals in the 90th minute or later.

The Sure Pressure Index No one has ever been able to measure Premier League pressure... Until now! Posted by Goal.com on Monday, August 7, 2017

The Goal Pressure Index is presented by Sure, Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Southampton FC. Join the conversation on Twitter @Sure.