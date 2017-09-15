WATCH: Hazard warning for Arsenal as crunch Chelsea clash looms

Arsene Wenger's under-pressure outfit travel across to the capital on Sunday to Stamford Bridge, where a certain Belgian has tormented them

It's a run still etched into the minds of all who watched.

Eden Hazard set off form the centre circle. One, two, three, four and five; suddenly the Belgian had dragged half an Arsenal team with him and then had breezed through them all, burying the ball into the net and dashing Arsenal's title hopes.

On Sunday, the Gunners return to the scene, taking on Chelsea in a crunch early-season meeting which will see the hosts as strong favourites.

The Blues have won their last five Premier League games against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, where the Gunners haven't kept a league clean sheet in 12 years.

And recently, it has invariably been Hazard striking the killer blows, with three goals in his last four home games against Arsene Wenger's men.

It's a similarly big weekend for Arsenal's North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Led by Harry Kane, Spurs bounced back to form last weekend with a 3-0 win over Everton, but will still be seeking their first home win of the season when they meet Swansea City at Wembley on Saturday.

But unquestionably the toughest job of the weekend lies with Roy Hodgson.

The former England boss has taken over from Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace, who are trying to avoiding becoming the first English top-flight team in history to open a season with five defeats and without scoring a single goal.

Who will handle the pressure?

