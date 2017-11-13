Watch Italy vs Sweden tonight. Exclusive on StarTimes

The European qualifiers for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia are still ongoing with one of the most anticipated games being played tonight exclusively on StarTimes.

In the first leg played on Friday, a deflected Jakob Johansson strike was enough to earn Sweden a first-leg advantage which left Italy on the brink of missing out on a first World Cup since 1958.

Sweden recorded a memorable victory over Italy on Friday with a one-goal advantage into the second leg at the San Siro!

There are two possible narratives as Italy prepare for their World Cup date with destiny against Sweden in Milan on tonight.

The first is that the four-time world champions fail to qualify for Russia 2018 and a curtain falls on the international careers of half the team, including Daniele De Rossi, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and the icon that is Gianluigi Buffon.

The second is that the Azzurri overturn Friday's 1-0 first-leg defeat in Stockholm, with a new hero emerging to haul Gian Piero Ventura's side to the World Cup and avoid the humiliation of missing out on the tournament for the first time since 1958.