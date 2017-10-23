How to watch Joshua vs Takam fight: TV channel and live stream details

Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam fight in Cardiff this weekend in the British heavyweight's first bout since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in April.

A packed out Principality Stadium will be watching on as Joshua defends his IBF and WBA Super Heavyweight titles. Here's how you can follow the fight at home.

What TV channel will it be on?

The fight is being shown on Sky Box Office in the UK, which is on channel 491 for standard definition and channel 492 for high definition.

How much will it cost to watch?

In the UK the fight will cost viewers £19.95 or €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers.

How to watch the fight in the UK?

For those with Sky:

Subscribers can purchase the fight online here, through their box or online the telephone - 03442 410 888. If you're calling from the Republic of Ireland, it's: 0818 220 225.