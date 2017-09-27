WATCH: Making dreams come true - behind the scenes with Gareth Bale

The Real Madrid man is #TooExcitedTo think about anything other than the UCL so teamed up with Nissan treat these kids to a day they won't forget

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale knows a thing or two about realising dreams.

The Real Madrid star achieved his when he headed the most storied club in the competition’s history to their famed 10th UCL title in 2014 – against local rivals Atletico, no less.

And so to celebrate the extension of their partnership with UEFA, Nissan recruited the Wales international to remind some young dreamers that they too can touch the sky.

Bale helps kids recreate his CL final goal

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at when a modern legend surprised a group of starry-eyed kids for a day that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Nissan are offering fans the chance to see Bale in action against his old club, Tottenham Hotspur, when Madrid meet Spurs in this season’s competition.

