WATCH: Man City out for revenge at Chelsea

The reigning champions were the only team to do the double over Pep's side last season

The Premier League returns this weekend with a clash of the titans as Manchester City travel south to take on Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Antonio Conte’s reigning champions were the only team to do the domestic double over City last season, leaving Pep Guardiola’s desperate to secure revenge and underline their tag as favourites for the Premier League title.

And they'll have to handle the p ressure without star striker be hoping Sergio Aguero – only Robin van Persie (6) has scored more Premier League goals at Stamford Bridge than the Argentina international (5).

City’s rivals United will hope to steal a march on joint league-leaders City earlier in the day by keeping up their record of never having lost a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The weekend’s action gets underway at lunchtime on Saturday, when Spurs will hope to move up to third continuing their 100 per cent away record by seeing off Huddersfield Town.

The last time they won their opening four in a league campaign was way back in 1960.

On Sunday, Arsenal will look to make it five consecutive wins over Brighton and Jurgen Klopp will travel up to St James' Park looking for his first ever Premier League victory over Newcastle.

Who will handle the pressure?

