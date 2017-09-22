WATCH: Manchester City and United in two-horse Premier League title race?

Five games in and there’s nothing between them. Not a point, not even a single goal – scored or conceded.

Manchester is leading from the front, City and United setting the pace and already suggesting we may well be looking at a two-horse race for the Premier League title.

It’s Pep Guardiola versus Jose Mourinho, though this time it’s been considerably more pleasant than their rivalry in Spain. At least so far, but the pressure is building.

City appear set to continue their fine start, with a home tie against a hapless, rock-bottom Crystal Palace outfit looking like a banker – particularly with City having won nine of their last 10 versus Palace, who are yet to earn a single Premier League point or score a goal.

Mourinho’s men, then, will hope they can continue the good form that has seen them grab 14 of a possible 18 points away to Southampton when they arrive at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Reigning champions Chelsea, meanwhile, will be out to remind people that they are intent on defending their title when they travel to Stoke on the back of a run of 21 points from a possible 24 in their last eight away games.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will hope to end a run of two straight defeats at Leicester and Arsenal will be out to make it seven straight home victories over West Brom.

Who will handle the pressure?

