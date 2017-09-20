WATCH: Mathew Leckie's goal-scoring streak continues with brilliant curling strike

Australian star Mathew Leckie has curled in a magnificent goal to open the scoring for Hertha Berlin in their 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Thursday (AEST).

The winger cut inside from the right, beat a defender and placed a superb shot in the top corner on 16 minutes - his fourth goal in five league games this season.

Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou doubled Hertha's lead shortly after and they managed to hold on to the three points despite Julian Brandt pulling a late goal back.

Hertha are now up to eighth on the Bundesliga table, with eight points from five matches.