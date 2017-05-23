WATCH: Mbappe, Werner and the FIFA 17 Rising Star awards

With domestic leagues around Europe now settled, we choose our award winners from our FIFA 17 Rising Stars in five categories

The trophies have been lifted, the names written in the history books. After nine long months, domestic league seasons across Europe have drawn to a close.

Naturally, then, the time has come to reward those who have led their respective sides to glory – and among the heroes are several of Goal's Top 50 Rising Stars of FUT.

They include the hottest young talent in the world this season. After what has been a remarkable breakout campaign, Monaco's Kylian Mbappe takes home our award for Best Dribbler, having time and again demonstrated his devastating ability to blow by the opposition both at home and abroad.

He is joined by club-mate Fabinho, who claimed the Best Passer award on the back of a campaign spent dictating terms in midfield for the Ligue 1 champions.

Posted by Goal.com on Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Elsewhere in France, Lyon's Emanuel Mammana took the Best Header award after winning 66 per cent of his aerial duels in what was an impressive season for the Argentinian.

For our other two award winners, we head to Spain and Germany.

Malaga's Diego Llorente was selected as our Best Tackler for a fine season in defence on the Spanish south coast, while RB Leipzig's Timo Werner took home the Best Finisher gong for his outstanding conversion rate that saw him bag 21 Bundesliga goals.



