WATCH: Can rampant Man City make Premier League history?

Pep Guardiola's free-scoring league-leaders face Burnley hoping to match Everton's remarkable home record of four straight wins by a five-goal margin

Pep Guardiola’s side host Burnley hoping to equal Everton's remarkable home record of four straight home wins by a five-goal margin, matching a run set way back in 1931.

City have looked unstoppable so far this season, hitting an astonishing 29 goals in eight league matches, and have averaged 3.2 goals-per-game over their last 10 contests with Burnley.

They sit two points clear of second-place Manchester United, who travel to Huddersfield hoping new signing Romelu Lukaku will end a run of 17 matches without a goal against newly-promoted sides.

On Sunday, Liverpool will hope to get their domestic campaign back on track when they host third-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the game of the weekend.

Only reigning champions Chelsea (5) have recorded more wins over Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino than Liverpool (4), and the Reds are also on a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

The action kicks off Saturday lunchtime with Chelsea hosting an impressive Watford side, who will be out for their first competitive victory at Stamford Bridge since 1986.

Who will handle the pressure?

The Goal Pressure Index is presented by Sure, Official Partner of Chelsea FC, Everton FC and Southampton FC. Join the conversation on Twitter @Sure.