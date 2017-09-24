WATCH: Tomi Juric nets brace in FC Luzern loss to FC Lausanne

Socceroo centre-forward Tomi Juric scored twice for FC Luzern in their defeat to Lausanne in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (AEST).

The Aussie striker scored a goal in either half but it wasn’t enough to earn his side the win, going down 3-2 despite leading early in the match.

Juric opened the scoring after just 11 minutes when he converted a penalty but two goals either side of the break had the visitors in front.

The former Wanderers star then drew Luzern level on the hour with a clinical finish after a great ball from Christian Schneuwly.

But just a minute later, Juric's equaliser was cancelled out as Lausanne sealed an impressive win on the road.

The defeat keeps Luzern in sixth spot after nine matches.