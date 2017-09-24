WATCH: Tomi Juric nets brace in FC Luzern loss to FC Lausanne

Socceroo centre-forward Tomi Juric scored twice for FC Luzern in their defeat to Lausanne in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (AEST).

The Aussie striker scored a goal in either half but it wasn’t enough to earn his side the win, going down 3-2 despite leading early in the match.

Juric opened the scoring after just 11 minutes when he converted a penalty but two goals either side of the break had the visitors in front.

The former Wanderers star then drew Luzern level on the hour with a clinical finish after a great ball from Christian Schneuwly.

But just a minute later, Juric's equaliser was cancelled out as Lausanne sealed an impressive win on the road.

The defeat keeps Luzern in sixth spot after nine matches.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes