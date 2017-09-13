WATCH: How my wondergoal inspired great UEFA Champions League fightback - Cenk Tosun

The Besiktas forward's extraordinary volley saw him claim the Goal of the Tournament and inspire one of the continent's great comebacks

Goals change games. Some, however, change them more than others. And Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has witnessed it first-hand.

The Turkey international claimed the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament, presented by Nissan, last season thanks to an outrageous flying volley that instantly went down in competition folklore.

But more than just a fleeting memory that counted for little more than personal glory, Tosun’s incredible strike will be remembered for inspiring one of the great UCL comebacks.

“If we had scored an ordinary goal, maybe the team wouldn’t have picked themselves up,” Tosun confessed to Goal.

It was no ordinary goal, and it brought no ordinary reaction.

Tosun's wondergoal Tosun's wondergoal Posted by Goal.com on Wednesday, September 13, 2016

Besiktas had been battered by Benfica in their group-stage clash in Istanbul, the hosts finding themselves 3-0 down at the break. But then came their inspiration.

“I didn’t expect a cross from [Andreas] Beck,” says Tosun. "I lost my marker and acted on instinct… the first thing that came to my mind was volleying.

“I can’t even begin to describe the burst of emotions at that moment… and I really believed, after that goal, that we could turn things around.”

That they did. Tosun’s wondergoal inspired Besiktas to fight back with three second-half goals and claim a vital point.

